The new Secretary to the EFCC, Dr. George Ekpungu today, Wednesday October 27, 2021 formally assumed office.

Welcoming him to the headquarters of the Commission at Jabi, Abuja, the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa expressed delight that Ekpungu is coming on board at a time of fundamental reforms at the EFCC, noting that the Commission, over the last few months, had reviewed and adopted a number of policy documents geared towards improving its efficiency and effectiveness.

