The Nigerian Communications Commission has confirmed the death of its former Executive Vice Chairman Eugene Juwah.

The death of Juwah was broken by CKN News at the weekend.

He died in Canada where he relocated to from an undisclosed illness

The NCC announced his demise through a paid condolence advert in one of Nigeria's National Dailies

Juwah was at the head of the agency for five years

