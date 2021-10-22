N204million Fraud: Absence Of Defence Counsel Stalls Senator Albert Bassey’s Trial

Published:

The money laundering trial of Senator Obong Albert Bassey before Justice Agatha A. Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State was stalled on Thursday October 21, 2021 following the absence of his counsel, Solomon Umoh SAN.

Barrister Aniema Etuk who held the brief of the lead defence counsel, informed the court that the learned silk was sick and couldn't make it to court. He further told the court he was ill-prepared to proceed with the matter as he did not have the facts of the case. He offered to withdraw from the matter.

The EFCC is prosecuting Senator Albert Bassey on six counts of Money Laundering, arising from the allegation that he took possession of six vehicles worth N204million, at the instance of one Olajide Omokore, whose companies had contracts with the State Government, at the time.

