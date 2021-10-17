My Reading Secret ...IMSU Best Graduating Medical Student

Published:

An outstanding graduate of Imo State University College of Medicine, Dr Olachi Sandra Ndukwe has spoken on how she was able to emerge the best graduating student in her set.





The indigene of Ehime Mbano in Imo State opened up in a recent interview.





Speaking on how she was able to graduate with a distinction, she revealed how rigorous her reading schedule was.





She said; ”In the early stages of my training, it appeared a bit too complex for me. But as the years rolled by, I figured out how best to study. I consistently made an effort to sleep as early as 7-8pm each day. Once it’s 11pm-12am, I’m awake and I’d start reading. I sometimes read till 6am.





You must understand this pattern was unique to me as each one must discover what works best for him/her. I didn’t really have a time table of what topic to read. I was very spontaneous and the cases I saw in the hospital largely determined what I would read each day.

However, there were times I would read in excess of 16 hours, especially during the weekends. I just locked myself indoors and read as long as I could.”

