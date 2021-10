Published:

Actress Joke Silva has denied the rumours that her Veteran actor hubby Olu Jacob is dead.

The actor who has been rumoured to have died several times ,as if it is a movie rehearsal is hale and hearty

Hear her

"My husband is not dead .He is hale and hearty,

As I speak to you now, my husband, Olu Jacob is in the sitting room, about to eat Eba and Ogbonor soup"

