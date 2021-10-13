Muhammadu Buhari Receives Defecting Anambra Deputy Governor To APC

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari today received the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke who officially dumped his party APGA for APC.

The reception was held at Aso Rock villa as the Deputy Governor was warmly welcomed to APC.

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Maina Buni and the Executive Governor of Imo State and National Campaign Council Chairman of Senator Andy Uba, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma led him to the President

Dr. Nkem Okeke said he was visibly happy to decamp to APC as he said, his joy knew no bounds as he's committed to join hands with Ndi-Anambra to connect Anambra State to the center.

He said the time to free Ndi-Anambra from shackles of maladministration and underdevelopment is now.

Dr. Okeke was assured by the party that all rights and privileges he is meant to enjoy would be accorded to him.

