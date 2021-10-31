Military Track Down Another IPOB Commander In Anambra With 7 Army , 2 NCDSC Uniforms , 4 AK47 etc

Published:

Military operatives in Anambra state, south-east Nigeria have tracked and arrested top commander of outlawed indigenous peoples democratic party, IPOB and eastern security network, ESN, sage Chibueze commonly known as Onye army, who allegedly led several armed attacks against the police and navy personnel at Awkuzu and Neni as well as the recent attack on Ajalli police station x where policemen were killed.



The suspect was arrested with gunshot injuries inside his premises in Ekwulobia and Nnewi were searched and the following items recovered four ak-47 rifles, two automatic pump action guns, 21 rounds of 7.62mm, 39 live ammunition and 28 rounds of live cartridges and two ak-47 magazines.



Others are seven pairs of military uniform, two pairs of civil defence uniform, one pair of boots, police id card belonging to late asp iyamba oden, one ASP badge of rank one SPO crest, one Inspector badge of rank one, Toyota Sequoaia jeep, one Toyota sienna space wagon bus and one Toyota spider van with which his gang was carrying out attacks on citizens and security forces.



Upon interrogation, the suspect, sage chibueze, confessed to his membership of the proscribed IPOB and his active participation in the murder of naval officers at Awkuzu junction and police officers at okacha neni.

investigation is ongoing and efforts are on top gear to arrest other fighters of the outlawed group

Share This