Military Kill Three Gunmen Behind Death Of Two DSS Operatives In Anambra ( Viewers Discretion Advised)

Two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were killed on Friday in Anambra.

It was gathered that the officers were attacked as gunmen shot at their convoy while on their way for election duties in Ekwulobia.

Videos showing the aftermath of the attack circulated on social media.

The footages and photos show the extent of firepower against the security agents as bullets riddled windshields of vehicles.

A Joint forces comprising the police and the military went after them and in the process three of them were killed

The bodies of the deceased were hurriedly taken away from the scene as several residents converged to catch a glimpse of them

