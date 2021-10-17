Man Whose Gang Kidnapped, Killed Pregnant Medical Doctor Confesses

Published:

A 30-year-old man whose gang killed a pregnant medical doctor in Kaduna State has confessed.

The suspect who also masterminded the kidnap of his uncle who was later killed also opened up on how he carried out the crime.

He said he invited some members of his kidnap gang for the operation, which eventually led to the death of his uncle.

The man lived at Tankarau, Dutsen Abba in Zaria, Kaduna, before he was arrested.

A video showed the man being interviewed by newsmen at the headquarters of the Police Intelligence Response Team (ITR), Zaria, where he was detained.

The man said he gave the contact of his uncle to some kidnappers, who attacked and killed him.

“I gave my uncle’s contact to Ayuba, who gave it to Isa and they went to his house and killed him.

“We were called for most of our operations. This is the only kidnap I masterminded.

Attacks in Zaria

The man said his gang conducted several operations in Zaria and some parts of Kaduna State.

He said they attacked the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre, Zaria, and after the operation, he received N2000 as his share.

He added, “I received N2000 after the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre, Zaria, but nothing thereafter.

“When I called my accomplices two days later for my share, they threatened me.”

He added that he led the operation to the house of Professor Aliyu Mohammed Wazirin Wusasa, where they abducted the professor, killed his son and released him three weeks later after they received a N20 million ransom.

He said that it was his gang that attacked the Zangon Shehu community where they abducted and killed a pregnant medical doctor.





