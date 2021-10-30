Man Convicted Over Dud Cheque In Kaduna

Published:

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on October 28, 2021 secured the conviction and sentencing of one Chidiebere Chiwetaoke Solomon before .Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna for issuance of dud cheque.





Chidiebere’s trouble started when a petitioner alleged that, sometimes between the months of April and June 2019, he worked for the defendant as a movie director for which the defendant was to pay him the sum of Two Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N2, 300,000.00) in two installments for services rendered.









