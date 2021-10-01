Man Arrested For Allegedly ”Squeezing” 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death In Lagos

Published:

One Adamu Haruna, has been arrested by the police for allegedly squeezing his three-year-old daughter to death in the Igando area of Lagos state.

Haruna, believed to be mentally unstable, however, said he was trying to protect her from “attack.”

It was gathered that Haruna suddenly woken up in the early hours of Wednesday, September 29, told his wife he wanted to go to the toilet and requested her to accompany him. His wife was reported to have told him to go alone.

A neighbour said when he returned, he told his wife to go and have her bath but the woman refused.

“He started beating her, insisting that she obeyed him. When the woman got to the bathroom, she discovered that her husband had emptied a disinfectant into her bathwater. She returned to the room and told her husband that she could not have her bath with such water and he continued beating her. She fled the apartment, leaving the sleeping three-year-old girl behind.





“The man came out with the child and held her to his chest as if he wanted to prevent her from an attack. In the process, he squeezed her to death,” the neighbour said.





While being interrogated, Haruna blamed someone else for the child’s death.

