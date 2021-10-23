London Court Orders Blogger To Pay MFM Founder Olukoya Millions In Damages

Published:

A London High Court of Justice, Queen's Bench Division, has requested a United Kingdom based Nigerian blogger, Maureen Badejo to pay a six-figure amount of harms in Pound Sterling to both Pastor and Mrs. Daniel Olukoya promptly, for her disparaging distributions against the couple.





The court gave the judgment on October 22, 2021,





In an assertion marked Saturday, by Pastor Olukoya's representative, Collins Edomaruse, the court additionally requested Badejo to distribute a synopsis of the judgment across nine of her web-based media channels for a time of 10 successive days as a remedial measure and as a method for guaranteeing that her off track and misguided crowd become acquainted with about the Court's choice.





The court gave the orders in considered judgment in the criticism activity documented by Dr. Olukoya and his significant other through their Solicitor, Mrs. Shubha Nath and their Barristers – Jonathan Price Esq., against Maureen Badejo in London, Edomaruse uncovered.





Edomaruse additionally said that in granting the judgment and harms, the Court said it perceived the serious, vindictive and tireless mission pursued by Maureen against the Olukoyas with whom she had no past associate or even the chance of a possibility meeting.





He added that the court additionally saw that the uncalled-for assault was generally pitched and had hurt the person, proficient uprightness and notoriety of the Olukoyas yet Maureen had neither apologized nor shown any regret for her activities.





It will be reviewed that the court had before allowed a request for directive limiting Badejo from broadcasting further disparaging issues against the couple and dismissed to take proof on the inquiries of maligning, harms and subordinate reliefs.





While returning all brilliance to God all-powerful for this justification of their name and trustworthiness, Dr. also, Mrs. Olukoya, the previous took to his checked Facebook handle to see the value in every one of the people who remained by them all through this difficulty.





Minister Olukoya is General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

