Late 73 Year Old American Billionaire Leaves Entire Estate For Young Kenyan Lover 3 Days After Wedding

The love of my life is no more. She passed away this evening. I would give everything to bring her back 😓😓😭." -Kenyan lover





According to reports...

The 73 Year Old Woman Died During her Honeymoon 3 Days After her Wedding, Leaving Behind a Multi-Billion dollar Business Empire to her Kenyan Husband.

Julia Donson Wachira, 73, made headlines after marrying 34 year old Kenyan doctor, a neurosurgeon based in the State of Florida, USA.

While breaking the sad news on social media he paid glowing tribute to the woman he called the love of his life!

Julia reportedly owns a multi-billion business including real estate, a media company with branches in five states.

May her soul Rest in Peace!

what a coincidence and a way to lose a loved one if this is entirely true!😢

