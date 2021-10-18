Kwankwaso Denies Arrest.. I visited EFCC To Clear My Name

Published:





Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has denied reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The former governor, however, admitted he personally visited the commission’s office to clear his name over “some frivolous petition” against him.

Kwankwaso said he went to the commission’s headquarters to give his own side of the story over the allegations.





Kwankwaso, a former defence minister, described the petition as politically motivated, allegedly concocted by political opponents who are bent on embarrassing him.





He said there was no iota of truth on the whole allegation.





“The rumour of my arrest is false and baseless. As a law abiding and respected citizen, I personally visited the commission on Saturday in order to clear my name and exactly that’s what happened.





“I met with them, the officials of EFCC and told them that I came to clear my name over a petition written since 2015 against me. I provided answers to all the questions raised by the officials” the former governor said.





It was gathered that the EFCC is acting on a petition filed against Kwankwaso in 2015 by Concerned Kano State Workers and Pensioners, alleging that he violated the Kano State Pension and Gratuity Law of 2007 in the management of pension remittances amounting to about N10 billion contributed between 2011 and 2015.

