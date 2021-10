Published:

Kidnappers have freed a United States–based Nigerian businesswoman, Princess Adetutu Abisoye Alatise, after a week in captivity.

She was kidnapped in GRA Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on October 13, 2021 while riding in her silver Toyota Highlander SUV around 6.30pm.

She returned home around 9pm on Wednesday October 20, 2021 according reports

It could not be established if any ransom was paid by her family

