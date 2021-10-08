Kidnapper Kills Colleague During Shootout With Amotekun In Ondo

Published:

A suspected kidnapper, Funmi Adenuoye has been shot dead by one of his gang members during a shootout with operatives of the Ondo State Security outfit codenamed Amotekun.





Adenuoye was killed by his colleague identified as Kunle while trying to escape from the men of the Amotekun who pursued them after they kidnapped a 58-year-old cement dealer, Alhaji Shakirudeen from his home at waterside area Ogun State.

The deceased and two of his gang members, Tayo Ibrahim and Kunle had on Wednesday kidnapped the cement dealer.





Sources said that the suspects drovr their victim to Okitipupa in Ondo State from Ogun State with the intention to hide there and negotiate for ransom.

The suspects were said to have been pursued by Amotekun following their reckless driving after crossing into Ondo State with their victim.





Ibrahim, 38, who was arrested after the gun duel confessed that they had negotiated with the victim to pay a ransom of N2m before the shoot out with the Amotekun.

According to him “I was in my house when my friend Funmi Adenuoye told me to wait somewhere for him. When we met he told me that we were going for a robbery operation. It was when I got into the vehicle that I realized that they had already kidnapped a man.





“It was when we were going that Funmi asked the man whether he has N10m and the man said he doesn’t have such amount.

“But he later told the man to tell his people to bring N2m for his release. Kunle was the one handling the gun used for the operation.”

On his part, the victim while thanking God for his life and the timely intervention of Amotekun said that his abductors negotiated for his ransom while on motion as he was said to be blindfolded and made to lie down in his vehicle, a Toyota Highlander which was used to kidnap him

“When they kidnapped me, they told me that they will collect N10m for my release but after pleading with them, they agreed to collect N2m.

“They told me to call my family to get the money ready and the money was raised.

” They said the money should be taken to a place between J4 and Ajibandele in Ondo State. But Amotekun had rescued me before they could collect the ransom.”

The Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that the security outfit intelligence network aided the operation.

“One Tayo Ibrahim, Funmi Adenuoye and one Kunle engaged one Alhaji Shakirudeen, 58, that resides in Owopin area of waterside in Ogun State.

“They met him by his door at 2000hrs on the 6th of October 2021 at gunpoint. They were able to kidnap him, bundled him into a highlander vehicle and drove recklessly out of Ogun State into Ondo State.

“Our credible intelligence network picked that some criminals are driving recklessly. At that point, we didn’t really know what was in the vehicle but their driving presupposes that they were problems. So we laid manhunt for them and in the Okitipupa area of Ondo State, we were able to apprehend the gang.

“They engaged our men in a shootout and we were able to eventually secure the release of the victim, Alhaji Shakirudeen.

“We also arrested Tayo Ibrahim who negotiated with the victim for a ransom of N10m while on the road. They thereafter gave him his phone to contact his family members who were directed to bring the negotiated amount to a particular point in the riverine area of Ondo State.

“The kidnappers who carried out the act were three in number. One died, another one was able to escape and we have one with us in our custody.

“The one that ran away was the one who was armed with a gun. It was when he was trying to escape that he began to shoot and in the process the gunshot me one of his gang.

“They injured one of our operatives but he now recuperating in the hospital and they lost one of their member in the shoot out.”

The Amotekun boss also revealed that two other suspects who used to provide basic necessities for kidnap victims and kidnappers in the forest were arrested in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Adeleye said that the suspects were arrested while buying some materials at Ikare-Owo junction with the motive of taking them into the forest for their other gang members.

He added that “after we finished the investigation, some of them will be released for further investigation to other sisters security organizations while those that we have completed investigation on will be prosecuted directly by the State Security outfit

Share This