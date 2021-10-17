Kidnapped Emir Released 32 Days After Abduction

Published:

The Emir of Bungudu (Sarkin Fulanin Bungudu), Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, has regained freedom after 32 days in bandits’ den.





This was contained in a statement issued by the Emirate on Saturday night.

The statement said, “On behalf of the family and Bungudu Emirate, we wish to thank everyone for the prayers and support during this trying time.”





“We appreciate all the efforts of Kaduna State Government throughout this challenging period.

“Our immense gratitude to the Zamfara State Government in playing a key role to see our father return home safely.





“We salute the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the support in faciliting the release of the Emir.

“We wish to plead with the public to respect the privacy of the Emir in the coming weeks as he receives medical attention and post-trauma management





