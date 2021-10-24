Kano Speaker : We’ll Back Tinubu For President....He Supported Buhari

Published:

Hamisu Chidari, speaker of the Kano house of assembly, says his state will support Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, for president in 2023.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) and the state steering committees of the group in Abuja on Saturday, Chidari said Kano will give Tinubu votes at the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The speaker said the north-west is aware of the role the former Lagos governor played in ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in 2015.

“My purpose is to kick-start the journey that will take us to the Villa by God’s grace with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the number one citizen of Nigeria,” he said.





“In Kano, being the state with the highest number of delegates, we have already decided and already concluded; we are set to give him at least 98 per cent of delegates in the primaries.





“Not only that, we are set as usual to give him the highest number of votes so that come May 29, 2023, we will be at the Eagle Square to swear him in as the President.

“All of us in the north-west are aware of the role he played in taking our son, President Muhammadu Buhari, to the Villa. So, we are going to reward him; we are going to pay him back.





“So, I have assured him of victory. Almost all the delegates from the north-west states are going to vote for him in the next primary elections.”

Tinubu has not declared his interest to run for president in 2023.

