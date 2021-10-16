Joromi King , Sir Victor Uwaifo Buried In Benin ( Pictures)

Published:

The remains of superstar Prof Sir Victor Uwaifo has been buried

The funeral Mass of the legend was held at the Ogbe Hard Court in Benin City.

The mass was presided over by the Most Rev. Arch Bishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the Bishop of the Benin Arch diocese.

He was laid to rest in his residence, at Victor Uwaifo Avenue off college Road in Benin City

In attendance were Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, COSON Chairman Tony Okoroji, Charlimo, Tee Mac and several dignitaries from across the globe

He was 83 years

Pictures

Pictures: Charlimo

Share This