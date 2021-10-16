Saturday, 16 October 2021

Joromi King , Sir Victor Uwaifo Buried In Benin ( Pictures)

Published: October 16, 2021

The remains of superstar Prof Sir Victor Uwaifo has been buried 


 The funeral Mass of the legend was held at the Ogbe Hard Court in Benin City.

The mass was presided over by the Most Rev. Arch Bishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the Bishop of the Benin Arch diocese.

He was laid to rest in his residence, at Victor Uwaifo Avenue  off college Road in Benin City 

In attendance were Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki,  COSON Chairman Tony Okoroji,  Charlimo, Tee Mac and several dignitaries from across the globe 

He was 83 years

Pictures 






Pictures: Charlimo


