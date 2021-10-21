Jonathan’s Aide, Olejeme Remanded In EFCC Custody Over Alleged N3bn Fraud

Published:

On Thursday, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi, Abuja, ordered the remand of Ngozi Olejeme, a former Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu issued the order after Olejeme was arraigned on a nine-count charge in which she was accused of abusing her office, receiving bribes, awarding contracts without due process among others





About N3 billion was said to have been involved.

She pleaded not guilty when the charge was read.

Her lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), applied for bail, which the prosecuting lawyer, Steve Odiase, did not oppose but insisted that she must be granted conditional bail, requiring that she presents a surety.





Her lawyer had sought bail on self recognisance or on liberal terms.

The judge adjourned till Friday for the ruling and ordered that the defendant be kept in the custody of the EFCC.





