John Okiyi Hands Over As Abia Information Commissioner

Published:

Former Abia State Commissioner for Information Chief John Okiyi Kalu has handed over to his successor

Okiyi has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Trade and Investment

This was his parting post

Change of baton





Earlier today, I handed over to Barr Eze Chikamnayo as the new Commissioner for Information and Strategy, with the able assistance of the Permanent Secretary, hardworking staff of the ministry, and walked across to the Ministry of Trade and Investment to resume as the substantive Commissioner.





Only God can clearly state how grateful I am to the staff, colleagues at the Ministry of Infornation and members of the media team as well as the staff of BCA, Government Press and Ambassador Newspapers.





Thank you.





I will forever be indebted to the journalists and bloggers in Abia State and across the country for showing me unprecedented support beyond my wildest expectations.





God bless you real good.





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, his wife and children, relations and others who wish him well have shown tremendous love and support to me since I started my public service career but I guess this is not yet the time to speak to that beyond saying thanks a million for all your love and kindness.





Same goes for my elder brother, Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu, PhD, his family and team as well as my colleagues in the last state executive council who were immensely supportive of me in my previous assignment.





Speaker Chinedum Orji, his family members, including my adopted Senator, Ochendo T.A. Orji, members of the State House of Assembly and Abia political stakeholders including our leaders in Abiriba have all been massive in supporting my work in information management.





Thanks a million.





Those who worked closely with me, I want to thank you specially and ask you to keep pushing because we are yet to apprehend. As disciplined infornation and media managers, I expect you to give equal and even more support to my successor. You guys are simply the best to work with and I will miss you all. Of course, you already know I won’t interfere with the work of my successor as that is not my style, so I encourage you to work diligently with him and avoid coming to tell me anything happening there.





To my people my people, it is still Youth O’clock even in the ministry of trade and investment. Let’s keep the flag flying and achieve more together for our dear state and to the glory of God.





Let’s just say I thank all the good people who supported us to succeed even though I can’t name them one by one for obvious reasons but most especially I thank the good people of Abia State who daily pray for and support the government of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu. He will never disappoint you. Though our beloved Governor might not solve all the problems of our state within his tenure, I assure you that he will solve many problems and most importantly continue putting the good of our people first and foremost.





On that I can bet everything I have.





Permit me to stop and get to work in the ministry of trade and investment where very wonderful people are already waiting for us to work together and deliver on a remodeled Ariaria International Market and Ahia Ohuru Market, among others, without unduly punishing our hardworking people.





Let’s move now!!!





Chief John Okiyi Kalu

Honorable Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Abia State.

27/10/2021

Share This