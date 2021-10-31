Joe Odumakin Delivers Twins In US Six Months After Husband's Death

Published:

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, a Nigerian social crusader and widow of the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, was delivered of twins – a boy and a girl – at a hospital in the United States of America on Wednesday.

It was gathered that both mother and the babies are in excellent health condition. The ‘miracle’ birth fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin to have another baby to be named after him.

The couple who got married in 1997, had their first baby girl in 2000 and the second, a boy, in 2003. While the girl was named after Joe, the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya.

