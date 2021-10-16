IPOB Shifts This Week's "Sit At Home Order" From Monday To Thursday

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has distanced itself from a statement alleged that it had directed a to sit-at-home on October 18, 19 and 21 for its leader, and one year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

The group said it did not issue any sit-at-home directive except on October 21 when its leader was expected to appear in court.

In a statement from its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned those behind the rumour to retrace their steps and stop tarnishing its image.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPOB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21 for our leader, and One year anniversary of#EndSARS protest.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the above purported statement did not emanate from IPOB, and we completely dissociate with such falsehood. IPOB did not issue any sit-at-home except on October 21 when our leader is expected to appear in court.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to ignore the purported statement and utter falsehood being peddled by paid agents of the government to create confusion and demarket IPOB. Their intension is to portray IPOB as a violent and insensitive movement but we know their antics, and shall beat them to it.

