Incredible :Recruit Youth Corpers To Fight Boko Haram...Gov Fayemi Tells Buhari

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit NYSC members into military to tackle Boko Haram and insecurity ravaging the countr

Governor Fayemi urged Buhari to equally turn NYSC camps into security training grounds to recruit the “able” graduates to join the military in order to curtail the insecurity in the country caused by Boko Haram terrorists, others.

According to him, “With this, we can use the existing orientation camps to train able graduates to reflate the security personnel under a special arrangement that will be worked out.

That way, the fund that is currently deployed to the NYSC can be used with just some additional funding, which could be sourced through a national emergency fund for the next five to 10 years".

“Those who refuse to join the military services will have to serve in their community without pay."

Governor Fayemi explained that the step was necessary and a cheaper way to get 200,000 security personnel needed by Nigeria to tackle its worsening insecurity.

“By available statistics, we need a minimum of 200,000 personnel to boost the fighting power of our men,” stated the Ekiti governor.

“This number is very large and a potential financial and logistic nightmare,” he added. “Yet, we cannot delay any further. The ungoverned spaces needed to be closed up quickly by motivated men with the singular objective to save the nation; That takes us to the number two issue of financing and arming large recruitment.”

