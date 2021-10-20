Incest: Boy Commits Suicide In Edo

Published:

A boy identified as Benjamin has allegedly committed suicide in Iyowa in the Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, over allegation of incest.A source said that Benjamin’s lifeless body was found dangling in an uncompleted building close to the house.The incident, according to the source, threw the community into confusion on Tuesday, as many wondered what could have prompted the deceased to take his life.He said, “Benjamin and his cousin, Ejiro, had for some years been living with a relative in the community. Recently, there was suspicion that the duo were in an incestuous relationship.“Soon, the affair became public knowledge and it caused eyebrows to be raised with some people apportioning blame, which did not go down well with Benjamin.“Benjamin, probably of his desire to avoid public condemnation and shame, decided to end it all by taking his life.”The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the incident.He said the deceased’s family had taken the corpse for burial.

