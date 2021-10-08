Ike Ekweremadu Denies Being Arrested By EFCC

Published:

Former Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu has dismissed as a ‘fake story’ his alleged arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), assuring his supporters that there is nothing to worry about.

Sen Ekweremadu said the report, like others before it, represented only the ‘unholy imagination of the authors and their sponsors.’

In a post on Facebook, the senator stated:

‘My attention has been called to a fake story making the round purporting that I was arrested by the EFCC. I could not have bothered about such spurious tales, but for the concerns shown by my friends and supporters through calls and messages.

‘The fact of the matter is that there was no such arrest and I have never been arrested by the EFCC.





‘The public should, therefore, ignore this and other such hatchet reports and smear campaigns as they only represent the unholy imaginations of the authors and their sponsors.’





