IGP Orders Investigation Into Policemen Captured On Video Extorting And Beating Passengers In Kogi

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command to immediately carry out discrete investigations into the incident depicted in the attached trending video from a location believed to be in Kogi State.





The IGP calls for calm, noting that at the end of the investigations, justice will be done to the victim of the incident and police personnel found guilty, brought to book.





