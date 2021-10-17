Sunday, 17 October 2021

IGP Orders Investigation Into Policemen Captured On Video Extorting And Beating Passengers In Kogi

Published: October 17, 2021


ATTACHED TRENDING VIDEO: IGP ORDERS INVESTIGATIONS 


The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command to immediately carry out discrete investigations into the incident depicted in the attached trending video from  a location believed to be in Kogi State. 


The IGP calls for calm, noting that at the end of the investigations, justice will be done to the victim of the incident and police personnel found guilty, brought to book.


CP FRANK MBA 

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER 

FORCE HEADQUARTERS 

ABUJA


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: