I Did Not Ask For The Sack Of CoS To Gov El Rufai...Former Emir Of Kano, Lamido Sanusi

Published:

Erstwhile Emir of Kano and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria has responded to the barrage of attacks surrounding his comment at an event which led to the sack of Chief of Staff to Kaduna State Governor.

The Chief of Staff addressed Lamido Sanusi as former Emir of Kano at the event which obviously did not go down well with him .

He castigated the CoS in his response, few hours later he lost his job despite apologising to the former monarch

But following the attacks , Lamido Sanusi responded thus to one of his critics

“Waziri I just can not believe how shallow people can be. That I should ask a governor to remove his CoS simply because he referred to me as former Emir of Kano? Did he abuse me? And that a governor would comply with that request? Even if it was a minor official not to talk of a brilliant and hardworking chief of staff? This whole thing was a hilarious banter fa.

He even came on stage and "appealed" for reinstatement and I "reinstated" him. The deputy governor in her speech the next day called him the " now reinstated" chief of staff. We all had fun. You know me and crowds I try to make them relax expecially if I want an important but complex message to sink in easily. Nasir never discussed any planned changes with me.

Even the ES of KADIPA where I am Vice Chairman I had no idea she was going to be appointed perm sec and moved from KADIPA. I read about all this like everyone else. It is all so ridiculous and unfortunate that I even have to explain this to anyone. These are the kinds of rubbish people shd just delete on reading because even forwarding these things gives them credibility. Honestly!”

A reply by His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano to Mallam Ibraheem Waziri on the whole redeployment matter









Share This