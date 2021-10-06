Hunters Group, Vigilante Raid Kidnappers’ Den, Rescue 3 Fulanis In Kogi

Published:

The hunter group of Nigeria alongside the Kogi state vigilante service on Monday raided a kidnappers’ den along erotic mountain where three of the suspected kidnappers were arrested and three Fulanis were rescued





Information received revealed that the rescued underaged Fulanis were kidnapped from Chikara Community along Lokoja – Abuja road some 13days ago by the busted kidnap syndicate which operated within that axis





The Spokesperson of the hunter group, Abdullahi Yahaya stated that the rescued boys were not hurt and were in perfect condition while the arrested kidnappers were handed over to the appropriate authorities, alongside confiscated weapons for further investigation. Abdullahi Yahaya commended the state government and the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Engr Bashir Gegu for their support in providing logistics for their operations in the area.





Reacting to the development, Kogi State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara (Rtd) noted that such security success by the operatives was a welcome development and a proof that the security network of Kogi State was strong and solid enough to quash all forms of criminal vices





He opined that the Local Vigilantes across the state have continued to record good results because of the morale boost and support the Governor has continued to give as well as the cooperation from the citizens and synergy between the security operatives





Omodara noted that the continued efforts of the Kogi State Government to keep the momentum as the safest state in the country were so far yielding remarkable results noting that the Governor has severally made a commitment to securing the lives and property of the citizens and make the state a no go zone for criminal elements





He reiterated that Government at all levels would continue to make efforts towards sustaining the drive for a peaceful Kogi state by making every nooks and cranny of the state unsafe for criminal elements and their sponsors.

