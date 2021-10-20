Healing Streams Live Healing Services With Pastor Chris: Getting Ready To Shake The World

Published:

Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris: an online global phenomenon that has blessed so many lives in countless ways. Streamed via the internet and on various terrestrial and satellite TV and radio stations all over the world, billions have been tremendously blessed by the power of God through healing miracles, salvation in Jesus Christ, and spiritual endowments.

Testimonials of supernatural encounters and divine interventions into human situations abound aplenty from those who have participated in these programs since its inception in September 2020, and more especially for the March and July 2021 editions that featured the man of God, Pastor Chris.

“My son had skin problem on his back. During the July Healing Streams Live Healing Services, I placed my hand on his back as Pastor Chris was praying. When we woke up the next morning, we saw a huge difference on my baby's back. He is completely healed. Indeed, God is amazing, I can't stop praising and thanking Him for what He’s done. My son’s skin was so ugly, but is now perfect,” says Lesego from South Africa.

“On the Monday of the week of the recent Healing Streams program in July 2021, I developed a sudden lower back pain whilst in the kitchen. The pain became so severe that I could not sit or even stand but could only lie on my back. I participated in the program from Friday and by the close of the program on Sunday, I was totally healed. The pain disappeared and I can now sit and stand normally. Glory be to Jesus!” Harrison from Spain proclaims.

Neither time nor space in any one article would suffice to even begin to tell of the many glorious wonders that God has wrought through the Live Healing Services, which is reminiscent of John’s declaration when he said, “Jesus did many other things. If they were all written in books, I don't suppose there would be room enough in the whole world for all the books,” (John 21:25 CEV).

Still, all that has happened is only just a foretaste of things to come. The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris will hold from Friday to Sunday, 29–31 October 2021, and it is set to be the biggest and grandest crusade yet. Nothing the world has ever seen will compare to it.

On the impact of the upcoming program, the man of God, Pastor Chris says, “We are going to shake the world for Jesus one more time. It’s the biggest thing happening in the world right now.”

Language? Time? Distance? There are no barriers to your miracle. The program will be streamed live in over 4,000 languages, on the Healing Streams TV website

(www.healingstreams.tv) , the Healing School Mobile App, and on Loveworld Networks (TV and radio stations all over the world). You can participate from wherever you are!

So, the only question is this: are you ready?

There are 4 Ps to remember when preparing for the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris:

1. Pray about the program and for those who will participate in it.

2. Publicize it to your world. You sharing the news is the only way some people will hear.

3. Prepare places; share the program with other by creating on-site and virtual healing centers

4. Partner. Sponsor the program.

To register for the program and for more information on what to do, please visit

www.healingstreams.tv/3days

