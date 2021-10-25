Gunmen Storm Church , Kidnap Three Worshippers In Ogun

Published:

Gunmen have abducted three worshippers inside a church in Obada Oko area of Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered the kidnappers stormed the Cherubim and Seraphim Church situated along Railway station corridor in the early hours of Sunday while the victims were observing a vigil.

Sources identified the victims as Ifeoluwa Alani-Bello, Adebare Oduntan and Mary Oliyide.





Their abductors have demanded N6m ransom from their families.

“The incident took place at Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Ona-Ara, Oju-Irin in Obada Oko in the early hours of today (Sunday) during a night vigil held by the said church,” the source said.

Ogun Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.





He said the Command’s anti-kidnapping unit has been dispatched to the area to partner with the Obada Oko Division to rescue the victims

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), recalled the police had warned members of the public against holding vigil and religious activities in isolated areas.

