Gunmen Demand N100m From Family Of Kidnapped Female Undergraduate

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a 300-level female student of the Bayero University, Kano.

The student, Sakina Bello, was said to have been kidnapped around Janbulo and Rijiyar Zaki areas in the Kano metropolis on Tuesday.

I learnt that the hoodlums called the victim’s relatives on Wednesday and demanded the sum of N100m ransom.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident.

He said the police received a report of a missing person around 3pm on Tuesday.

Haruna said the command had since swung into action with a view to tracing her whereabouts.

Also commenting on the issue, the BUK spokesman, Lamara Azare, said the university had not been on session since July, and would resume on November 1.





“We have no student residing on campus at the moment, and we have not received any report of abduction of any student,” he added.

