Gunmen Attack House Of Reps Member's Convoy In Anambra, Kills Driver

Azubogu Mourns Driver; Urges Security Agencies To Step Up Their Game.

Engr. Chris Emeka Azubogu mourns the unfortunate death of one of his drivers while also calling on the security agencies to beef up security around the Southeast, particularly in Anambra State, as the security challenges are becoming very threatening.





About 3.30 pm this afternoon of September 30, 2021, Unknown Gunmen, attacked his convoy, killing one of the drivers and hurting another.





The lawmaker representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency was not in the convoy at the time of the attack, neither has it been ascertained yet that it was premeditated.





"My heart bleeds for the loss of one of my drivers and my sympathy is with the family. On same hand, I am calling on security agencies to step up their game. We can no longer treat the issue of security in Anambra State at this critical time with kid gloves. People responsible for wasting the lives of innocent citizens should not be given room to achieve their devilish acts."





Meanwhile, his team is keenly following developments and keeping her nose on the ground, as security agents commence investigations.





Signed:

Azubogu Media Office

30/9/2021

