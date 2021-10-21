Gunmen Abduct 30 Passengers In Niger State

Published:

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted 30 passengers in three different vehicles at Garun Gabas in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The gunmen were said to have barricaded the Zungeru-Garun Gabas highway and stopped the vehicles, which unfortunately arrived while they were there.

The vehicles include an 18- seater bus and two other ones.

The incident occurred around 3 pm.

Villagers of Garun Gabas told newsmen that the gunmen were shooting for over 30 minutes before they took away the passengers.

Niger Police spokesman DSP Wasiu Abiodun said that a statement would be issued on the incident.





He did not confirm or deny the abduction as at the time of filing this report.

