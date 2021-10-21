Thursday, 21 October 2021

Gunmen Abduct 30 Passengers In Niger State

Published: October 21, 2021

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted 30 passengers in three different vehicles at Garun Gabas in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The gunmen were said to have barricaded the Zungeru-Garun Gabas highway and stopped the vehicles, which unfortunately arrived while they were there.

The vehicles include an 18- seater bus and two other ones.

The incident occurred around 3 pm.

Villagers of Garun Gabas told newsmen that the gunmen were shooting for over 30 minutes before they took away the passengers.

Niger Police spokesman DSP Wasiu Abiodun said that a statement would be issued on the incident.


He did not confirm or deny the abduction as at the time of filing this report.


