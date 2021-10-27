Gov Umahi's Donation Of University To Church Will Shake Haven ..Father Mbaka

Published:

The Founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has commended Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State for the donation of the King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu to the Catholic Church and prayed to God to continue to bless him.





Fr. Mbaka who made the commendation on Sunday during the 2021 AMEN's Harvest, Thanksgiving and Bazaar service, said that Governor Umahi's donation of the university to the Church of God shook Heaven.





Hear him: "Last few weeks ago, I heard that this Governor here, Apostle Umahi handed the key of a University to the Church, the Catholic Church. You have done something that heaven is shaking.





“I want to appreciate you, on-behalf of the Adoration Family and the Mother Church, we thank you, God bless you.





"Governor Umahi is a very secret sower, if you follow him without sowing, he will be succeeding and you will be decreasing.





"This is the best Governor Ebonyi ever had, if you doubt it go to Ebonyi.





"The easiest and fastest way to connect with God is to invest in Virgin Ministries such as this."





The Catholic Priest also commended Governor Umahi's developmental strides in Ebonyi State.





'We welcome His Excellency and Her Excellency, Engineer and High Apostle Dave Umahi who has turned Ebonyi into a contemporary Dubai of Africa. Behind every successful man, there is a secret woman of virtue so I ask His Excellency to hold unto that beautiful woman," Mbaka said.





Responding, Governor David Umahi thanked Fr. Ejike Mbaka for making himself a rallying point for spiritual rejuvenation of Nigeria.





"You are truly an anointed man of God and the Spirit of God is speaking through you," he hinted.





Umahi also thanked his counterpart of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the construction of the internal road leading to the adoration ministry and other sundry interventions meant for the spiritual growth of Nigerians.





He called on the political, religious, and traditional rulers of Igbo land to intensify efforts to actualize absolute peace in the South East region of the country.





"Let me assure that every aspect of the concerns of our youths, our elders, our women, we have articulated them and we will engage with the center to address those demands.





"We need peace in South East, we believe that this Adoration ground would provide solutions to all our problems in Jesus name.





"We have been making efforts together with Governors of the South East, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Stakeholders to ensure that our brother Nnamdi Kanu is released as soon as possible," Umahi said.





Recall that Governor Umahi attended the event called Bazaar of Mega Health and Mega Prosperity in the companies of his Deputy, Barr Kelechi Igwe, the Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene, and the full compliments of the state executive council alongside the government functionaries.

