Gov Umahi Presents Proposed 2022 Budget To Ebonyians ( Watch Video )

Published:

GOVERNMENT OF OPENNESS: THE EBONYI STATE EXAMPLE.

Ebonyi State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) presented her proposed 2022 budget to the public to make inputs and take decisions on what can be done with tax payers' money for the 2022 financial year.

The consultation captioned' Citizens Inputs/ Consultations for 2022 Budget Estimate was held on the 29th day of October,2021 at Africa's biggest Ecumenical Centre Abakaliki with people of different works of live in attendance.





MOI&SO....... Building a City of David

Share This