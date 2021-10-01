Gov Umahi Of Ebonyi To Hold 3 Hour Media Chat Today ( Watch Independence Day Broadcast)

Published:

Further to the Silver Jubilee broadcast by the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) and in keeping with his policy of transparency and accountability in governance, he has directed that a media chat be convoked to expose the highlights of the State's Silver Jubilee broadcast and the programmes and prospects of the Divine Mandate administration to the members of the public.





Consequently, the Ministry of Information and State Orientation is organising a 3- hour media chat via EBBC Salt FM & TV holding live as follows:

Date Today, (Friday) 1st October,2021.

Time:11 am dot

Venue: Exco Chambers, Old Government House, Abakaliki.





We request members of the public to tune to EBBC on:





1. EBBC *website* www.ebbcdigital.com .





2. EBBC Mobile App downloaded by typing Ebbc from android google/play store.





3. EBBC Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ebbcdigital/.





4. EBBC Radio Garden : https://radio.garden/listen/ebbc-ebonyi-fm-98-1/butAWAfL





5 .EBBC Streaming Channel YouTube .





6. Salt FM 98.1MHZ Stereo Band.





7. EBBC - STARTIME Channel 113.

and please call 08135392419, 07085763054 to phone in to ask their questions and make their constructive contributions that will help to move our State forward.





We reiterate the commitment of Ebonyi State Government under our dear Governor in building a peaceful and virile State where there are opportunities and freedom for all residents to do their legitimate businesses without hindrance . Government therefore requests all inhabitants to go about their legitmate businesses today and always as all arrangements are in place to secure their lives and properties while we keep engaging agitators to follow the part of peace.





We urge you all to keep faith with the transformational programmes of our dear Governor who has made us proud in the comity of States.





Thanks and God bless.





Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (Commissioner for Information and State Orientation)





Video of Independence Broadcast By Gov Umahi





