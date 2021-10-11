Gov Ayade Will Suffer Disappointments , Regret Joining APC ...Primate Ayodele

Published:

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday issued some prophecies about Governor Dave Umahi and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, ahead of the 2023 general election.





Primate Ayodele said Umahi’s mission to become the president or vice president will not see the light of day.





In a statement by his media aide, Oluwatoyin Osho, the clergyman said Umahi’s political ambition would be jeopardized.





He revealed that towards the expiration of his tenure as governor, most of his trusted aides will disappoint him.





Primate Ayodele advised the governor to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, if he wants to stay relevant in politics.





According to the clergyman, the governor would go into “oblivion politically,” if he fails to return to PDP.





He said: ‘’The mission of Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi to become the president or vice president will not see the light of the day, he will be jeopardized politically and his party will not win his state in 2023.





‘’Towards the end of the expiration of his tenure, most of his trusted aides and political allies will disappoint him. If he wants to stay relevant, he should return to his former party or go oblivion in the state. APC cannot win Ebonyi in 2023.’’





The INRI spiritual leader also warned that Ayade will face disappointment and will be left to regret decamping to the All Progressives Congress, APC, because his efforts will not be appreciated.





‘’The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade will be disappointed. Especially in 2023, his followers will kick against his instructions. His mission for 2023 pushed him to decamping to the ruling party will not be achieved,’’ he added.

Share This