Full List Of 72 Newly Approved SANs

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has on Thursday announced the elevation of 72 persons to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

A breakdown of the list included ten academics and 62 advocates.



A statement issued in Abuja by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, said the new SANs would be inaugurated on December 8 2021 at its premises.



He said, “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at its 149th plenary session held today, October 21 2021, has elevated 72 legal practitioners to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The rank of SAN is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.







“The LPPC also wishes to notify prospective applicants that the application for the 2022 exercise would not be open/commence until a date to be announced in January 2022.



“In the meantime, the LPPC wishes to notify the public that it has set up a sub-committee to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of the rank from the 2023 application year.”

Among the recipients of this year’s award included ace Lagos lawyer, Charles Mekwuye; a former member of the House of Representatives, Ehiogie West-Idahosa;

Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu; former Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association, Emeka Obegolu; Police Prosecutor, Simon Lough and Eko Ejembi Eko (son of a Supreme Court Justice).







Academics



Prof Bankole Akintoye Sodipo, Prof. Christian Chizundu Wigwe, Prof. Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo, Prof Rasheed Jimoh Ijaodola, Prof. Oluyinka Osayame Omorogbe, Dr. Josephine Aladi Achor Agbonika, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof. Edoba Bright Omoregie, Prof. Abiola Olaitan Sanni and Dr. Anthony Ojukwu Okechukwu.



Advocates



George Audu Anuga, Simon Asember Lough, L Eko Ejembi Eko, Ayo Abraham Olorunfemi, Reuben Okpanachi Atabo, John Ogwu Adele, Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, Eyitayo Ayokunle Fatogun, Jacob Johnson Usman, Tajudeen Olaseni Oladoja, Salman Jawando Ayinla, Adeola Rasaq Omotunde, Mathew Gwar Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako, Hassan Usman El-Yakub, Ishaq Magaji Hussaini, Samuel Atung, Mohammed Abdulhamid, Kabiru Aliyu and Mohammed Abdulaziz Sani.



Others are Uche Sunday Awa, Uchenna Chinyere Ihediwa, Philip Ndubuisi Umeh, Peter Aguigom Afuba, Felix Anayo Onuzulike, Benjamin Chukwudi Uzuegbu, Benjamin Nworah Osaka, Ikenna Okoli, Edwin Sunday Chukwujekwu Obiora, Emeka Jude-Philip Obegolu, Clement Onwuenwunor, Chijioke Ogugua Precious Emeka, Anthony Obinna Mogboh, Victor Ugwuezumba Opara, Kamasuode Wodu, Charles Udoka Ihua-Maduenyi, Sammie Abiye Somiari, Ogaga Ovrawah, Charles Dumbiri Mekwunye, Ikeazor Ajovi Akaraiwe, Marcellous Eguvwe Oru, Mark Okebuinor Mordi, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, Fredricks Ebos Itula, Ibrahim Idris Agbomere, Anthony Ademuyiwa Adeniyi, Bolarinwa Olotu, Adekola Olawale Fapohunda, Adekunle Akanbi Ojo, Olaotan Olusegun Ajose-Adeogun, Rotimi Sheriff Seriki, Olukayode Oluwole Adeluola, Adeyinka Moyosore Kotoye, Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade, Afolabi Fatai Kuti, Francis Omotosho, Ayodeji Adedipe, Adeleke Olaniyi Agbola, James Akingbola Akinola, Muritala Oladimeji Abdul-Rasheed, Dauda Adekola Mustapha and Kazeem Adekunle Gbadamosi.

