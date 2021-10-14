FRSC Corps Marshal Flags Off Ember Months Campaign In Asaba ( Pictures)

Published:

The 2021 Ember Months Campaign has been Flaged off in Asaba, Delta State

The Delta State Governor, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa was the Special Guest of Honour

Leading the FRSC team was the Corps Marshal of the Agency Boboye Oyeyemi PhD Mni

Others in attendance were the Delta State Commissioner of Police , Head of other sister Security Agencies ,top officers of the FRSC, school children, Special Marshals and the Road Workers Union

Pictures from the event

Pictures Courtesy : FRSC HQ Public Education Dept

