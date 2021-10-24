Fr. Mbaka Describes Gov Umahi As The Best Governor, Says He Has Done Something That Heaven Is Shaking ( Pictures Of Projects)

Published:

Governor David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, on Sunday attended the 2021 annual thanksgiving and Bazaar of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria in grand style.





In a statement made available by the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, Governor Umahi was accompanied to the event by his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, the Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene, and the full compliments of the State Executive Council and Government Functionaries.





In his speech, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka commended Governor Umahi for the unprecedented infrastructural transformation of Ebonyi State under his watch.





"We welcome His Excellency and Her Excellency, Engineer and High Apostle Dave Umahi who has turned Ebonyi into a contemporary Dubai of Africa. Behind every successful man, there is a secret woman of virtue so I ask His Excellency to hold unto that beautiful woman.





Reverend Father Mbaka commended Governor Umahi for the donation of the King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu to the Catholic Church and prayed to God to continue to bless him.





"Last few weeks ago, I heard that this Governor here, Apostle Umahi handed the key of a University to the Church, the Catholic Church. You have done something that heaven is shaking.





“I want to appreciate you, on-behalf of the Adoration Family and the Mother Church, we thank you, God bless you.





"Governor Umahi is a very secret sower, if you follow him without sowing, he will be succeeding and you will be decreasing.





"This is the best Governor Ebonyi ever had, if you doubt it go to Ebonyi.





"The easiest and fastest way to connect with God is to invest in Virgin Ministries such as this."





Responding, Governor David Nweze Umahi thanked Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka for making himself a rallying point for spiritual rejuvenation of the Country.





"You are truly an anointed man of God and the Spirit of God is speaking through you."





He thanked the Governor of Enugu State, Right Honourable Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the construction of the internal road leading to the Adoration Ministry and other sundry interventions meant for the spiritual growth of Nigerians. And called on the political, religious, and traditional Rulers of Igbo land to intensify efforts to actualize absolute peace in the South East.





"Let me assure that every aspect of the concerns of our Youths, our elders, our women, we have articulated them and we will engage with the center to address those demands.





"We need peace in South East, we believe that this Adoration ground would provide solutions to all our problems in Jesus name.





"We have been making efforts together with Governors of the South East, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Stakeholders to ensure that our brother Nnamdi Kanu is released as soon as possible."





Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka later offered an intercessory prayer for the Governor, his wife, and Principal Officers of Ebonyi State Government.





The theme of the 2021 Thanksgiving is Bazaar of Mega Health and Mega Prosperity.

Share This