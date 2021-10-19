FG Adds Terrorism And Treason To Nnamdi Kanu's Charges

Published:

The Federal Government through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has filed an amended seven-count charge against the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.





The amended charge borders on treasonable felony and Kanu’s alleged involvement in acts of terrorism.





It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu is scheduled to be re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako on Thursday.





The Department of State Service (DSS) had in July failed to present the embattled IPOB leader before the Federal High Court in Abuja for the continuation of his trial.





The government lawyer, M. B. Abubakar, had blamed Kanu’s absence in court on what he termed as “logistical problems”.





Meanwhile, Ohanaeze has called on the Presidency to ensure that Kanu is produced in Court on Thursday.





Ohanaeze said the appearance of Kanu in Court “is necessary to prove to the global community that Nnamdi Kanu is not only hale and hearty but that shady judicial process is not contemplated while on trial”.





However, the proscribed IPOB group has announced a Sit-At-Home scheduled for Thursday for the continuous detention of its leader.

