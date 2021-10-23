FFK Enstranged Wife Precious Chikwendu's Community Monarch Visits FFK in Abuja

Published:

The Traditional Ruler of Nanka kingdom in Anambra state, HRH. Igwe Godwin Ezeilo on Tuesday, the 19th of October , 2021 visited former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode in his Abuja home.





The visit by the King has generated mixed reactions as many wondered why such a visit at this time.





A source close to the Igwe's palace revealed to us that the King is an inlaw to FFK as the estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu is like a daughter to the King as both hail from thesame town.





The source further revealed that the king embarked on the visit to FFK so as to meet with the family especially the 4 kids who are (Nwadiana) to the King.





Igwe Godwin Ezeilo and his wife prayed & blessed the Children and leaves them with comforting words.

