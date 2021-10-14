Facebook, Instagram Delete Reno Omokri Messages Over Faceoff With Natasha Akpoti

Published:

The war of words between Goodluck Jonathan's former aide Reno Omokri and Kogi State political Natasha Akpoti has led to the delete of some of the posts of the former on Instagram and Facebook

Akpoti had accused Reno of making a pass at her sometime in 2014 leading to her giving him a fake number

Reno denied the accusations referring to her as a Nokia 3310

His response was thereafter deleted by the micro media

This was his post on the delete

Dear followers,





The post where I published photo evidence in the form of a US immigration stamp and Nigerian immigration stamp to prove that I was not in Nigeria on the day that one Natasha Akpoti alleged that I made a pass at her and asked for her number has been deleted by Instagram for violation of their terms.





Apparently, the woman, Natasha, did a giveaway on her Facebook page where she offered ₦10,000 to her followers and asked them to report me.





There was also a WhatsApp blast sent out to APC members asking them to report me.





That is okay. At least Punch and others newspapers published the information. I am also willing to send certified true copies of my passport page to any newspaper, television station, radio station, and media that want to publish the evidence.





No matter how far falsehood has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth.





Thank you all for your support.





#TableShaker

Share This