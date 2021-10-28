Facebook Changes Name

Published:

Facebook has changed its name to Meta

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg presented a keynote experience sampling the company’s vision for Meta and the fundamental building blocks that will create an ‘embodied internet’ where users are in the experience. Zuckerberg says the metaverse will be the successor to the internet.

Everything will feel more ‘natural and vivid’ and will deliver a deep feeling of presence. The next version of the internet will be built around people he said.





The way users attend online games, meetings, will all be reshaped for with a shared sense of space and presence. Users will be able to ‘teleport’ to all kinds of new spaces and whole worlds, where they can feel present, in ‘joyful and immersive’ ways. Instead of looking at a screen, users will be in the experience, Zuckerberg says.





He predicts in the next 5-10 years the metaverse will be just as real and convincing as the actual world.

