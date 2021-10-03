Sen Abaribe Lambasts Buhari Over Comments On Sponsors Of Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu

Published:

Abia State Senator, Enyinnaya Abaribe has taken on President Muhammadu Buhari over his speech that sponsors of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu have been identified

Hear is his reaction to the comment expressed by the President during his Independence Day Anniversary speech

"President Muhammadu Buhari through the speech written for him to read out by some elements in the APC ruling party, especially his media aides issued out a threat to prosecute those whom they have tagged as enemies because of their stand against his bad governance.





"President Buhari is so quick to expose those sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho who are freedom fighters but vehemently refused to exposed those sponsoring Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and Bandits killing thousands of Nigerians on daily basis because they are his kinsmen and somebody will come and tell us that Nigeria is one.





"The whole world should know that it was this same Buhari that vowed openly to make former President Jonathan's regime ungovernable for him if he did not hand over power to the North, more especially to him is now the one pretending to fight innocent freedom fighters to cover up his clueless administration.





"If anyone should be prosecuted in Nigeria for sponsoring bandits in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari should be the number one person to be prosecuted and jailed because issues of bandits, kidnapping and all sorts of crimes in Nigeria became so unbearable immediately after his speech of making Nigeria ungovernable for former President Jonathan

History is a guide, we can never forget history as far as this world is concerned.





" I would advise him to face his destructive agenda of destroying Nigeria the more which he has done for the past 5 and half years and has vowed to accomplish other than looking for ways to deceive Nigerians not to criticize his clueless regime."





~ Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

