Ex-Niger Governor: Witnesses Narrates How Defendants Withdrew N800m With 80 Cheques

The EFCC, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, presented two more witnesses against former Niger state Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu and two others: Tanko Beji and Umar Nasko, in their ongoing money laundering trial before Justice Mikail Aliyu of the Niger State High Court, Minna. The defendants are being prosecuted for diversion of about Two Billion Naira Ecological Fund.

The two witnesses, Muhammed Nma Abubakar, third prosecution witness, PW3, and Isaac Gado, fourth prosecution witness (PW4) , both staff of Zenith Bank Plc, narrated how 80 cheques drawn in the name of Saidu Nma were cashed and the proceeds delivered to one of the defendant, Umar Nasko, who was Chief of Staff to Babangida Aliyu as governor of Niger State. For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org.

