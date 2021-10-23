EndSARS: OFFICERS WHO MANHANDLED LAGOS UBER DRIVER SUSPENDED

Published:

The management of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency has sanctioned all the officers involved in the unlawful treatment of an Uber driver, Mr Adedotun Clement, during the #EndSARSMemorial protest in the state on October 20.





A statement issued by LNSA on Friday said the officers, who were identified in various videos on social, used pepper spray which is not a standard-issue kit for officers of the Agency.





Two of the officers directly involved in the assault of the Uber driver were de-kitted while others were sanctioned following an orderly room trial.





According to the Agency, “The two officers and the Supervising Officers were charged with disreputable conduct as a result of the assault on a member of the public, the use of pepper spray which is not a standard-issue kit for officers of the Agency and general unruly behaviours capable of breaching public peace all of which is in contempt of the Agency’s rules as contained in the LNSA Handbook Articles E (ii) & (iii), O (iv) and N (x) which covers conduct with the general public, negligence and general conduct on the job.





“Following the panel seating that lasted over four hours, the officers were found guilty of the charges preferred against them. Consequently, the two officers directly involved in the assault were publicly de-kitted and suspended from the Agency for the next two months.





They are also to be redeployed to another command of the Agency for behavioural evaluation and further reprimand.





“In the same instance, the Commanding Superintendents and the Divisional Commander for Lagos Division of LNSC, under whose jurisdiction and command at the event were also suspended for one Month and their deputies are to act in their place until further notice: all with immediate effect.





“The Agency also use this medium to tender an unreserved apology to the general public and by the same apologise to Mr Clement Adedotun (the Uber Driver) for the conduct of the officers at the event as it places high premium on its relationship with the people who the Agency consider as its greatest asset.”





The statement added that the General Manager of the Agency, Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan, however, restated the commitment of the state government to the security of lives and properties in the state.





Photos: LNSA Facebook

