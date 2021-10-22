ENDSARS Anniversary: Canadian Returnee Arrested At Lekki Tollgate Regains Freedom

Published:

A Nigerian man, Patrick Osagie Eholor, has spoken on his experience after he was arrested during the EndSARS Memorial on October 20 at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos.

During the EndSARS memorial protest on Wednesday, the man who returned from Canada, was speaking to newsmen when police officers arrested him.





Speaking after his release, Patrick accused the police of dehumanising detainees. He also showed off his phone screen which was damaged in the course of the arrest.





In a video making rounds online, the Canada returnee noted that he’s glad to have been arrested because it serves as an eye-opener to the inhumane treatment meted out on the youths by the police.





He then said he would sue the police if they do not replace his damaged phone.

