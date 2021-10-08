Friday, 8 October 2021

EFCC Re-arraigns Millionaire Grace Taiga, Nigerian Accomplice In P&ID Scam

Published: October 08, 2021


The EFCC, on Thursday October 7, 2021 re-arraigned Mrs. Grace Taiga, a female accomplice in the multiple fraud case involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja on a nine count amended charges, bordering on accepting bribes and other related crimes. For details of this and other stories, visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org


